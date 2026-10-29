October 29, 2026 8:38 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Quetta, Oct 29 (IANS) Another two Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, human rights organisations alleged on Thursday.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) revealed that the dead body of Adeel Baloch was recovered from the Sernkin region of Kech district on October 23, three days after he was forcibly disappeared.

According to BVJ, Adeel and three other young men were detained during a raid in Kohar Bazaar by Pakistani security forces and state-backed death squads. It added that their transfer to undisclosed locations left their families without answers about their whereabouts or safety.

“The discovery of Adeel’s body raises grave concerns about the circumstances of his death and the treatment he may have endured during his disappearance. Every person has the right to life, liberty, and due process. Enforced disappearance followed by death demands an independent and impartial investigation,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body called for accountability of those responsible for Adeel’s death, and immediate clarification regarding the fate and whereabouts of the three other detained men.

Highlighting the relentless atrocities against civilians, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that, in a separate incident, the mutilated body of 24-year-old driver Baba Baloch was dumped in Rakshan Kaur area of Panjgur district on October 14 after remaining forcibly disappeared for 17 days.

“The Baloch are facing a cruel fate under the suppression of the Pakistani state. Baba Baloch is one of many killed for no reason, as a form of collective punishment. No Baloch can forget this loss, and families suffer for a lifetime. His enforced disappearance by these inhumane people was already agony, and his killing adds salt to that wound,” the BYC stated.

“These genocidal acts raise serious concerns about the safety of the Baloch, and the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan is alarming,” it added.

The rights body stressed that the repeated targeting of Baloch youth and the discovery of bodies after enforced disappearances demand an independent investigation.

“International human rights organisations and activists must raise their voices and ask Pakistan why it is killing young people with their whole lives and futures ahead of them. Pakistan must be held accountable for these crimes. Everyone has the right to live,” it noted.

--IANS

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