October 09, 2026 9:50 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill one more civilian in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill one more civilian in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 9 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that 28-year-old farmer Yasin Baloch was killed by the Pakistani Army on October 5 near the Kor Nali Patek area of Balochistan’s Dalbandin.

According to the rights body, army personnel opened fire on Yasin while he was passing through a checkpoint, killing him and injuring his colleague, Sami.

“Yasin was his parents' only son. Both of his parents had already passed away, and Yasin was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was carrying the responsibility for his sisters when army personnel opened fire on him while he was passing through a checkpoint. His colleague, Sami, was also injured in the firing. Yasin was the only hope for his sisters. He was the person his family depended on for survival. His killing left two sisters without the brother who carried the responsibility of their home," the BYC stated.

“The continued use of force against civilians shows the worsening situation in Balochistan, where people face violence even while moving through areas controlled by security forces. Checkpoints are meant to be a security measure, but for Baloch families they have become places where people are humiliated, harassed, and killed. The unchecked use of military power has created an environment in which no Baloch can feel safe in their own home and land,” it added.

The BYC called on the international human rights community to take notice of the escalating violence in Balochistan, demand an independent investigation, and make Pakistan accountable for the genocide in the province.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday expressed grave concern over the reported disappearance of an additional sessions judge, Asadullah Raisani, while he was travelling from Quetta to Panjgur district in Balochistan.

Citing family sources, the rights body said Raisani left Quetta for Panjgur on October 6, but contact with him was lost while he was through the Surab region of the province.

“We call on the authorities to ascertain his whereabouts and keep his family informed of all developments. Given the serious security situation in Balochistan, the authorities must treat the reported disappearance as a matter of utmost urgency and take all necessary measures to locate Justice Raisani safely,” the HRCP posted on X.

--IANS

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Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill one more civilian in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill one more civilian in Balochistan