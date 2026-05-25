Pakistan: Woman highlights worsening human rights situation in Balochistan

Quetta, May 25 (IANS) A woman from Khuzdar city of Pakistan's Balochistan province has accused an associate of former Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri of killing one of her sons, disabling another and later taking control of her family's land, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press club, the woman accused Abdul Malik, also known as Malo, of targetting her family and occupying her property in the town of Zehri. She claimed that Abdul Malik acted under the patronage of former Balochistan CM and was working as his deputy, The Balochistan Post reported.

The woman said she was forced to leave the area after her children were targetted. She claimed that her houses were occupied and accused the authorities of not providing them justice due to what she termed as former CM's influence. She urged Balochistan government to conduct investigation into the matter and take action against Abdul Malik and his associates, The Balochistan Post reported.

On May 22, a leading human rights organisation brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians allegedly at the hands of the Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the killing of an elderly farmer, Sheerdil, in the Turbat region of Kech district on May 21, alleging that personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) opened fire near his land.

Citing local sources, the rights body said that Sheerdil was struck during the firing and died on the spot.

“The situation in Balochistan continues to worsen, with killings and recovery of bodies being reported from different regions. Families are living through unbearable pain and loss, especially during days that should bring peace and togetherness, while ordinary people remain without protection or justice,” the BYC noted.

In another brutal incident, the dead body of 21-year-old driver Muhsin was recovered from the Paroom region in the Panjgur district on May 19, nearly 66 days after he was forcibly disappeared.

According to the BYC, Muhsin was forcibly disappeared on March 16 from the Jeerak crossing point in Paroom.

It is alleged that personnel of FC forcibly disappeared him and later killed him during detention and dumped his body.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations and global bodies to urgently take notice of the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. It urged accountability for those responsible, while calling for justice, protection of civilians, and respect for the dignity of affected families.

--IANS

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