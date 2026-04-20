Pakistan: Two Federal Constabulary personnel shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, April 20 (IANS) Two Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kuram Garhi area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Monday.

According to police, the FC personnel were shopping at a local market on Sunday, when the assailants, who arrived on a bike, attacked them and managed to flee from the spot. According to FC sources, both deceased officers were posted in the FC Daryoba MI platoon, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Following the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation to find the attackers. Additional police personnel were deployed in the area.

Earlier on April 18, unidentified assailants destroyed the Sham­uzai police post in the remit of the Township police station after they rigged it with explosives. According to sources, the building which had been lying vacant since 2022 was destroyed due to the explosion.

Following the blast, the police and other law enforcement personnel reached at the spot, cordoned off the area and started gathering evidence to find the suspects. According to police, no casualties occurred in the incident.

In the past few months, law enforcement personnel have faced attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence last year as "fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025", according to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

On April 7, police said that at least five police personnel were injured in an explosion in the Shahbazkhel town of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

District police's spokesperson Qudratullah said that 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' carried out the attack on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway. Pakistan uses 'Fitna al Khawarij' term for terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Dawn reported.

He said that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted on motorcycle parked on the road exploded with a loud bang. The official stated that the blast targetted police patrol from Shahbazkhel police station.

The police spokesperson said that one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and four constables were injured in the blast. According to the spokesperson, police van they were patrolling in was damaged in the explosion. The spokesperson stated that the injured police personnel were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

--IANS

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