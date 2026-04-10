Pakistan to host Zimbabwe for white-ball series ahead of Women’s T20 WC

Lahore, April 10 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that Pakistan will face-off against Zimbabwe in a six-match white-ball series starting next month. The series will serve as a critical preparatory series for Pakistan ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England from June 12 to July 5.

The tour also marks Zimbabwe's first-ever visit to Pakistan for a women’s bilateral series. All six fixtures - comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is - will be staged at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The tour will commence with the ODI leg on May 3, followed by the T20I series, which will begin on May 12. The Zimbabwe side is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 29, before both teams have practice sessions from April 30 to May 2.

The three-match ODI leg, scheduled for May 3, 6, and 9, carries significant weight as it comes under the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29 cycle. Pakistan currently occupies fifth place in the championship table with two points.

Following the series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan will travel to Ireland for a T20I tri-series featuring the hosts and 2016 champions the West Indies, from May 28 – June 4, before heading to England for the showpiece event in the shortest format.

Pakistan are in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh, six-time champions Australia and the Netherlands.

Schedule:

1st ODI - May 3, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI - May 6, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI - May 9, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

1st T20I - May 12, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20I - May 14, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20I - May 15, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

--IANS

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