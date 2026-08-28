August 28, 2026 1:45 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Three coal miners die after inhaling methane gas in Balochistan

Pakistan: Three coal miners die after inhaling methane gas in Balochistan (File Image)

Quetta, Aug 28 (IANS) As many as three coal miners, including two Afghan nationals, died after they inhaled poisonous methane gas while working in a coal mine in Duki district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials, local media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred as methane gas accumulated in a coal mine while miners were working inside it. The miners lost consciousness after they inhaled the poisonous gas. Other workers immediately informed the authorities and local miners, and officials from the Mines and Minerals Department initiated a rescue operation, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Rescuers found the three miners inside the mine, but they had already died. The deceased were identified as two Afghan nationals and a Pakistani national, Dawn reported.

Earlier in July, a total of 34 people died in a methane gas explosion at a coal mine in the Sorange area of Balochistan, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Bodies of 34 miners were recovered after the explosion as methane gas accumulated in the mine. A large section of the mine collapsed following the blast, resulting in miners remaining trapped under the rubble, Pakistan's another daily The Express Tribune reported. The officials said that 41 miners were in the mine when the incident took place.

In May, two miners were killed and another injured in two separate coal mine incidents in Shangla district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The first incident took place at Akhorwal coal mines, with two workers being buried under debris during operations. Rescue teams, fellow miners and local residents found the trapped workers after carrying out a rescue operation for nearly two and a half hours, The Express Tribune reported.

In a separate incident, a miner had died while working in a coal mine in the Chaparmashti area. Local residents and labour organisations have voiced serious concern over the lack of safety measures in Pakistan's coal mines and called on the government and authorities to take notice of the issue.

--IANS

akl/rs

LATEST NEWS

Velavan Senthilkumar reaches final of Budapest Open squash. Photo credit: PSA Tour

Velavan Senthilkumar reaches final of Budapest Open squash

Subhash Ghai recalls doing ‘kanyadaan’ of the wives of his two ‘first heroes’ Shatrughan Sinha & Jackie Shroff

Subhash Ghai recalls doing ‘kanyadaan’ of the wives of his two ‘first heroes’ Shatrughan Sinha & Jackie Shroff

Got a lot of positives from series win over Sri Lanka; youngsters proved their mettle, says Shubman Gill at the end of India's 1-0 win in the series.

Got a lot of positives from series win over Sri Lanka; youngsters proved their mettle, says Shubman Gill

Pakistan: Two people killed, 42 others injured after bus overturns in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan: Two people killed, 42 others injured after bus overturns in Balochistan

Rakesh Roshan cheers for grandson Hrehaan as he turns musician: ‘Keep soaring, my boy’

Rakesh Roshan cheers for grandson Hrehaan as he turns musician: ‘Keep soaring, my boy’

India’s institutions have been captured: Pitroda (IANS Exclusive) (File image)

India’s institutions have been captured: Pitroda (IANS Exclusive)

Nepal authorities issue fresh flood alert as debris-laden water flow rises in Bhote Koshi

Nepal authorities issue fresh flood alert as debris-laden water flow rises in Bhote Koshi

Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah excited about WRC3 gravel challenge in Paraguay to start from Encarnacion (Paraguay) over the weekend. Photo credit: TSI Racing . Photo credit:

Dean and Gagan excited about WRC3 gravel challenge in Paraguay

Jennifer Lopez turns bathtub into her ‘office’

Jennifer Lopez turns bathtub into her ‘office’

Karishma Tanna celebrates Varun Bangera’s newest role as a father on his 40th birthday

Karishma Tanna celebrates Varun Bangera’s newest role as a father on his 40th birthday