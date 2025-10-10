Pakistan slammed for 'deliberate delay' in legal proceedings against Baloch leaders

Quetta, Oct 10 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday strongly condemned the systematic and deliberate delay in the legal proceedings concerning the detained BYC central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, along with other central leaders over the past six months.

The rights body stated that Mahrang, along with Bebagar Baloch, SibgatUllah Shah Ji, and activists Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch, have been subjected to prolonged and unlawful detention.

According to the BYC, Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has deliberately failed to submit the required complaint report, even fifteen days after the last court hearing before the magistrate. It added that the court’s extensions of the report submission deadline reflect a troubling pattern of collusion between the Pakistani judiciary and state agencies, systematically delaying the proceedings against the BYC leadership.

The rights body highlighted that after an extended period of physical remand, the BYC leadership was transferred to Hudda Jail in Quetta, under judicial remand, continuing their detention without due process.

"Recently, the jail administration informed the detained BYC leaders that their next hearing would be held inside the jail instead of in court, citing alleged ‘security reasons.’ This constitutes a clear violation of their fundamental rights and breaches both domestic and international laws. Such actions appear designed to prolong their detention and inflict psychological pressure on the detainees,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

Raising concern, the rights body stated that, beyond procedural violations, disabled activist Bebagar Baloch is suffering serious health complications, yet Pakistani jail authorities have failed to provide the necessary medical care.

“Bebagar, who has previously undergone two surgical operations, is currently suffering from a severe urinary stricture blockage, which medical professionals have advised requires urgent surgical intervention. The denial of essential medical treatment represents a grave violation of humanitarian standards and prisoners’ rights,” said the BYC.

The BYC called upon the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and civil society actors to take immediate notice of the situation and exert pressure on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under international law—ensuring fair trial rights, adequate medical care, and effective legal remedies for the detained BYC leaders and activists.

