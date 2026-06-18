June 18, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lands The Hundred wildcard deal with Birmingham Phoenix

London, June 18 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will become the first player from her country to feature in the women’s Hundred after being signed by Birmingham Phoenix in Thursday’s wildcard draft.

Fatima has now filled the Phoenix’s fourth overseas slot, after it was vacated as Cricket Australia withdrew Lucy Hamilton to manage her workload. Fatima, the seam-bowling all-rounder, will get 15,000 pounds for playing at The Hundred, though her availability could be affected by Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka from July 23 to August 4.

Her selection comes a day after she produced a stunning all-round performance in Pakistan’s defeat to South Africa in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Edgbaston, which is also the Phoenix’s home ground. Fatima top‑scored with an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls before picking 3-16, as South Africa scraped home by two wickets.

Fatima will become the third Pakistani player signed up to play in the Hundred this season, after spinners Usman Tariq (Phoenix men’s team) and Abrar Ahmed (Sunrisers Leeds). Apart from Fatima, all-rounder Mary Taylor has also been signed by Phoenix from the wildcard draft.

“In the women’s team, signing Fatima Sana is a real statement of intent. She is Pakistan’s captain, an international-class pace bowler, and a brilliant replacement for Lucy Hamilton, who is unavailable due to her Australia commitments.

“Mary Taylor is an exciting addition too, she’s a homegrown talent with strong ties to Edgbaston through her work with Warwickshire Bears, and this is a fantastic opportunity for her to develop at the highest level of the women’s franchise game,” said James Thomas, Birmingham Phoenix Performance Director.

Scotland openers Darcey Carter and Katherine Fraser have also earned The Hundred deals after being picked by Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave, respectively. The Hundred will be staged from July 21 to August 16, marking the first season since private investors took partial or full control of franchises following last year’s sale of team stakes.

Women's Hundred wildcards

Birmingham Phoenix: Mary Taylor, Fatima Sana

Welsh Fire: Niamh Fiona Holland, Georgia Davis

London Spirit: Trudy Johnson, Liv Barnes

Trent Rockets: Amu Surenkumar, Eve Jones

The Manchester Super Giants: Mia Rogers, Beth Langston

MI London: Kate Coppack, Francesca Sweet

Southern Brave: Naomi Dattani, Katherine Fraser

Sunrisers Leeds: Darcey Carter, Sophia Turner.

Men's Hundred wildcards

Welsh Fire: Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington

Southern Brave: Manny Lumsden, Saif Zaib

The Manchester Super Giants: James Sales, Adam Finch

London Spirit: Henry Crocombe, Kiran Carlson

Birmingham Phoenix: Tom Helm, Sean Dickson

MI London: Eddie Jack, Sebastian Morgan

Sunrisers Leeds: Matty Revis, Charlie Allison

Trent Rockets: Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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