Pakistan: Rising sexual assaults underscore deep-rooted structural problems

Islamabad, May 13 (IANS) The sexual assault of a young 19-year-old mother in Pakistan’s Rawat area in Islamabad is not an isolated incident but reflects a broader pattern raising concerns about systemic challenges in addressing gender-based violence in the country. The case has brought attention to these interconnected issues, underscoring how structural weaknesses continue to shape the safety and security of women.

"It was meant to be an ordinary errand. A young mother, barely 19, stepped out to buy Eid clothes for her children — a moment that should have carried the quiet anticipation of a festive season. Instead, the journey turned into a brutal episode that has once again forced Pakistan to confront an uncomfortable reality,” a report in 'Asian News Post’ detailed.

“Allegedly assaulted inside a moving vehicle, filmed during the act, and left to bear the trauma in silence, the survivor’s ordeal reflects not only an individual crime but a wider pattern of systemic failure that continues to define the country’s response to gender-based violence,” it added.

According to the report, the Rawat case has once again placed Pakistan’s law enforcement and judicial institutions under renewed scrutiny.

It cited recurring reports of “delayed responses, inconsistent investigations, and prolonged legal proceedings" in sexual violence cases, noting that these patterns reinforce a perception of uncertain and often delayed accountability.

“Policing challenges play a central role in this dynamic. Limited resources, procedural inefficiencies, and gaps in training affect the ability of law enforcement agencies to respond effectively to such incidents. The result is a system in which initial investigations can falter, evidence collection may be compromised, and cases risk losing momentum before reaching the courts,” the report mentioned.

“Judicial delays further complicate the process. Sexual assault cases often take years to conclude, during which survivors face significant social and psychological pressures. The length of proceedings, combined with the uncertainty of outcomes, can discourage reporting and reinforce a sense of impunity among perpetrators,” it added.

The report highlighted that the recurrence of such incidents in Pakistan represents a wider pattern of normalisation. Although sexual violence cases often spark immediate outrage, this response fades quickly, allowing attention to shift while systemic issues remain unresolved.

Stressing that the question of accountability lies at heart of the issue, the report said that the persistence of sexual violence in Pakistan is closely connected to the “perception of impunity”, where perpetrators believe they can escape without facing consequences.

It further noted that repeated occurrences of similar incidents over time point to a deeply embedded problem, extending beyond isolated cases to the systems that govern them.

--IANS

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