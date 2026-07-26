Pakistan: Rights group announces global campaign to mark second anniversary of Baloch National Gathering

Quetta, July 26 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Sunday announced a global campaign to mark the second anniversary of Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering).

The BYC noted that two years have passed since the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024. It stated that this gathering was not only an event but was a "testament to the collective resistance, political reawakening, and unbroken will of the Baloch people".

The human rights organisation stated, "Despite facing intense state repression, military brutality, internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests, blocked highways, violent crackdowns, numerous injuries, and loss of lives, thousands of Baloch men, women, and children stood united to demand justice, dignity, and the right to life for the Baloch people, and to call for an end to the ongoing genocide of the Baloch."

It noted that it had initiated an archiving project to ensure that their memories were not erased by state censorship and held a live webinar to mark the first anniversary of Baloch National Gathering in 2025

"Now, on the 2nd Anniversary of Baloch Raaji Muchi, we are expanding our resistance. We refuse to let the state erase our history. The BYC announces a comprehensive, multi-layered global campaign to immortalise the events of July 2024, hold the oppressors accountable, amplify the voices of the victims, and strengthen collective resistance for survival," the human rights body added.

The rights group accused the authorities of relying on silence and erasure. It termed preserving memories and resisting erasure an "act of resistance" and urged each participant and supporter to contribute to the Baloch Raaji Muchi Permanent Digital Archive. It urged people to share detailed written or recorded accounts mapping their journey, the blockades you faces, and the precise times and locations of state interference.

"Eyewitness Testimonies: First-hand accounts from individuals who participated in the gathering or were halted at blockades, detailing the aggression faced by state forces. Verified Photographs: Previously unpublished, high-resolution images capturing the massive crowds in Gwadar, the peaceful sit-ins, and the solidarity among the people. News Coverage: Cuttings, links, and video clips from local, national, or international media that covered the gathering and the subsequent internet and mobile shutdowns," the BYC mentioned in a statement on X.

"Any documentation or independent reports published by human rights organisations detailing the excessive use of force and human rights violations during the event. Official Inquiries or Court Findings: Copies of FIRs, court orders, bail pleas, or official documents related to the unlawful detention of protesters and BYC organisers. Personal Stories of Affected Families: Narratives from families who lost loved ones or whose family members were injured, arrested, or forcibly disappeared during the crackdown," it added.

--IANS

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