Jennifer Garner reveals why she was asked to stop taking kids to football class

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has shared that she was asked to not send her kids to soccer practice owing to her fame.

The 54-year-old actress appeared on the ‘Shut Up Evan’ podcast, and spoke about the overwhelming attention she and her then-husband Ben Affleck received whenever they stepped out in public.

The actress shared that the couple were hounded by the paparazzi, and it had a major impact on their family life.

She said on the podcast, "If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me. They would drive up onto people’s lawns, even on a hillside. We were trying to have our little one play soccer, and the association asked us to stop because there were 20 cars coming. So it wasn’t just about us. It was just an industry that had gotten out of control”.

She further mentioned, "If you show up and you’re trying to get into the paediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that, and the kids are paying the price”.

The Weekend actress shared what was going on around her was dangerous, as she said, "It felt like, 'Poor little me, my poor little kids who have everything in the world,' but it was a danger to everyone around us”.

The actress shared that after so many years in the spotlight, she has developed an "odd" relationship with some of the photographers who have followed her for years, with her even going to one for help after they developed a mutual "respect" for one another.

"I have a very interesting relationship with my main guy. I mean, I've done anything to ask him to leave. And at the same time, we have an odd respect for each other. I don't know... we've had some really real life moments together. I was followed by someone who, for whatever reason, I thought was going to hurt me, and I ran to him because I knew him and trusted him, and I knew that he and I would be okay”, she added.

--IANS

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