Pakistan: Police personnel injured after assailants target checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Nov 9 (IANS) A police personnel was injured after a checkpost was targeted by unidentified assailants in Tangi area of Khar tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday.

An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him on Saturday, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. The official stated that police personnel was first taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for treatment. However, he was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced treatment. According to him, the policeman was out of danger.

Earlier on Tuesday, armed men attacked and set fire to a police station in Kachhi district of Pakistan's Balochistan while unidentified men attacked a check post with hand grenades in the Western Bypass area of Balochistan's capital Quetta.

According to officials, around two dozen armed men who possessed heavy weapons targeted the Khattan Police Station in Kachhi district on Tuesday evening. The attackers entered into the police station, setting fire to official documents and furniture, Dawn reported. Before escaping from the police station, the attackers took away two rifles, including an SMG and a G-3, along with a mobile phone and a private motorcycle.

A senior official said, "Owing to the large number of assailants, the former levies personnel, who were in a nearby private house, could not effectively respond." The official further said that no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. Soon after receiving the information about the attack, the local police and security forces reached the site and initiated a joint search operation to find the assailants.

Meanwhile, unidentified men using hand grenades targeted a security forces check post in Western Bypass area of Quetta. Police officials stated, "The motorcyclists fired two grenades at the post, which exploded close by but caused no casualties."

In response to the attack, security personnel who were deployed at the check post retaliated with fire. However, the attackers managed to flee from the spot after hurling the grenades. Security personnel have started a search operation in the area.

On Monday, six police personnel were injured after gunmen opened fire at the North Waziristan District Police Officer's (DPO) vehicle near Mamash Khel town in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an official.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan stated that the incident took place on Miranshah road, which connects Bannu and North Waziristan. He further said, "Armed men open fire at the vehicle of North Waziristan’s DPO." He added that the DPO remained unhurt in the incident. Khan stated that injured police personnel were taken to Bannu District Headquarters Hospital.

--IANS

int/akl/rs