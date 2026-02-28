Gujarat: PM Modi holds roadshow in Sanand

Sanand, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday and held a public roadshow in Sanand ahead of a major industrial inauguration.
PM Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport around 03:40 pm, travelling directly to the Sanand GIDC area where large crowds had gathered along the designated route to catch a glimpse of him.
Eyewitnesses described significant public turnout, with residents lining streets and waving as the motorcade passed, reflecting strong local interest in the Prime Minister’s visit.
During the roadshow, security was visible along the route, and officials ensured traffic management to accommodate both participants and onlookers.
The event took place ahead of a key ceremony scheduled for later in the day.
Following the roadshow, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the inauguration of a major semiconductor facility in Sanand.
The facility, developed by Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited, represents one of the largest investments in India’s technology manufacturing sector to date.
According to the officials, the Assembly, Test, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility has been established with a total investment of Rs 22,516 crore. It is expected to play a significant role in the country’s semiconductor value chain.
Officials said the plant will convert advanced semiconductor wafers into finished memory and storage products, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash products and solid-state drives.
These components are essential for a range of applications, from data centres to consumer electronics and artificial intelligence systems.
At the inauguration event, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior executives from Micron are also present.
The Prime Minister is expected to address the gathering, highlighting the facility's importance to India’s broader technology and manufacturing ambitions.
The project was the first to be approved under India’s Semiconductor Mission, with groundwork beginning in September 2023.
Once fully operational, the facility will feature approximately 5,00,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the largest of its kind and capable of serving customers worldwide.
Officials noted that the plant is already employing around 2,000 workers, with expectations that direct employment may rise to about 5,000 as operations expand.
Company representatives also highlighted inclusive hiring practices, with opportunities for skilled individuals drawn from diverse sections of society.
