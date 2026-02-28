February 28, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

UAE says 'successfully intercepted' several Iranian missiles, falling debris kills one Asian individual

UAE says 'successfully intercepted' several Iranian missiles, falling debris kills one Asian individual

Abu Dhabi, Feb 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced that it has successfully intercepted several Iranian missiles targetting the country.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that the country was subjected to a "brazen attack" with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the "highest efficiency" as the security situation in the country remains under control.

It mentioned that fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a brazen attack with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the highest efficiency, successfully intercepting several of the missiles. The relevant authorities in the country also dealt with the fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality," read the statement issued by UAE's Defence Ministry.

"The competent authorities confirm that the security situation in the country is under control, and all concerned parties are monitoring developments around the clock. The Ministry condemned this attack in the strongest terms, affirming the country's categorical rejection of targeting civilian facilities, installations, and national institutions, emphasizing that such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability," it added.

Abu Dhabi stressed further that this targetting constitutes a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities.

"The Ministry affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter everything that targets the disruption of the country's security and stability, adding that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents an utmost priority that cannot be compromised. The Ministry urges the honorable public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

US President Donald Trump said early Saturday that the US forces are carrying out a "massive and ongoing" attack on Iran to "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ...," he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Massive achievement, youngsters will take the game seriously,’ says BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia on J&K’s Ranji Trophy triumph

‘Massive achievement, youngsters will take the game seriously,’ says BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia on J&K’s Ranji Trophy triumph

Ongoing escalation dangerous for all, says French President Macron (File image)

Ongoing escalation dangerous for all, says French President Macron

India's jewellery market projected to reach $130–150 billion by 2030

India's jewellery market projected to reach $130–150 billion by 2030

Varun Chakravarthy's form in focus as India face West Indies in virtual quarterfinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Varun's form in focus as India face West Indies in virtual quarterfinal at Eden (Preview)

Industry hails ‘historic’ Micron chip plant inauguration in India

Industry hails ‘historic’ Micron chip plant inauguration in India

EU calls for restraint amid escalating tensions in Middle East

EU calls for restraint amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Russia condemns 'unprovoked' US-Israel attack on Iran

Russia condemns 'unprovoked' US-Israel attack on Iran

Numbers may not show, but Zimbabwe bowlers did very well in executing plans, says bowling consultant Courtney Walsh ahead of their last Super 8 match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Numbers may not show, but Zimbabwe bowlers did very well in executing plans, says Walsh

Rishab Shetty in awe of wife Pragathi Shetty's charming ability to manage everything

Rishab Shetty in awe of wife Pragathi Shetty's charming ability to manage everything

Sachin Tendulkar hails J&K’s rise ‘from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves’ after their maiden title triumph in Ranji Trophy. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar hails J&K’s rise ‘from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves’