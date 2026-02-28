UAE says 'successfully intercepted' several Iranian missiles, falling debris kills one Asian individual

Abu Dhabi, Feb 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced that it has successfully intercepted several Iranian missiles targetting the country.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that the country was subjected to a "brazen attack" with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the "highest efficiency" as the security situation in the country remains under control.

It mentioned that fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a brazen attack with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the highest efficiency, successfully intercepting several of the missiles. The relevant authorities in the country also dealt with the fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality," read the statement issued by UAE's Defence Ministry.

"The competent authorities confirm that the security situation in the country is under control, and all concerned parties are monitoring developments around the clock. The Ministry condemned this attack in the strongest terms, affirming the country's categorical rejection of targeting civilian facilities, installations, and national institutions, emphasizing that such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability," it added.

Abu Dhabi stressed further that this targetting constitutes a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities.

"The Ministry affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter everything that targets the disruption of the country's security and stability, adding that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents an utmost priority that cannot be compromised. The Ministry urges the honorable public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

US President Donald Trump said early Saturday that the US forces are carrying out a "massive and ongoing" attack on Iran to "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ...," he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

