Pakistan: Human rights groups condemn enforced disappearance of teenage girl in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 22 (IANS) Several human rights organisations on Saturday condemned the enforced disappearance of a teenage Baloch girl during a raid by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that 15-year-old Nasreena Baloch was allegedly abducted during a raid conducted by Pakistani security forces in the early hours of Saturday in the Daroo area of Hub Chowki city in the province.

“The targetted raid and subsequent disappearance of a minor highlight the intensifying pattern of repression faced by Baloch women and girls,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body urged international human rights organisations, including the United Nations and global civil society groups, to urgently intervene to ensure the protection of Baloch women from Pakistan-led intimidation, harassment, and abductions.

It also demanded the immediate and safe recovery of Nasreena, and called on the Pakistani authorities to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by ending enforced disappearances and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) demanded the immediate release of Nasreena, stating that her detention has shaken the societal norms.

According to BWF, she has been moved to an unknown location, which has not been disclosed to her family, nor has she been produced at the city’s police station.

“For the last few years, women victimisation has increased through various means. Other than the societal dilemmas, they are facing direct state brutes, along with Baloch men, including enforced disappearances in particular. Earlier, Sayad Bibi, Sakeena and other two Baloch women were forcibly detained back in 2019, followed by the illegal arrest of Mahal Baloch, to Sibi’s Noor Khatoon abducted from Quetta (then released), Asma of Khuzdar, Mahjabeen of Quetta and a growing list of women victims of the heinous state’s illegal practice of enforced disappearances are a part of state’s illegal campaign against the indigenous Baloch,” the BWF detailed.

Expressing concern over the enforced disappearance, Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, accused Pakistani soldiers of patrolling Balochistan day and night, targeting innocent civilians. He stated that Baloch women and girls are also being abducted and subjected to torture and severe cruelty.

“I appeal to the world to raise its voice against the ongoing military operations carried out by the Pakistani army in Balochistan and the systematic oppression of the Baloch people. The international community must speak out and stand with the Baloch people,” the Baloch leader posted on X.

