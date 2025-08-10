August 10, 2025 6:28 PM हिंदी

Education, online business, media reporting in Balochistan face disruption due to internet suspension

Quetta, Aug 10 (IANS) Education, online businesses and media reporting have faced widespread disruptions in Pakistan's Balochistan due to the suspension of internet services for the past several days, with the provincial government claiming that the decision was taken to curb communications among armed groups active in the region, local media reported on Saturday.

Officials said that the decision has been taken on the security agencies' recommendation, keeping in view rising tensions in August, especially around National Day celebrations in Pakistan. In a notification, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that internet services will remain suspended in Balochistan until August 31.

Students, business owners, journalists, and human rights organisations have criticised the government's decision, The Balochistan Post reported. Students enrolled in online classes have said that they are not able to attend lectures or submit assignments, with the situation more severe in rural areas, where students already have limited educational resources.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs in Quetta, Turbat, Khuzdar and Panjgur have reported that their livelihoods have been brought to a standstill due to the suspension of internet services. One business owner said: "Our entire work depends on the internet; this shutdown has pushed us to the brink of financial collapse."

Media outlets have been majorly affected, with journalists saying that they are not able to share reports from the region, resulting in what some termed an "information blackout," as per the report.

Human rights groups have voiced serious concern over the decision taken by the government, describing the suspension of the internet as a violation of civil liberties and a blow to citizens' fundamental rights to education, economic activity and access to information.

Local political and social organisations have accused the government of imposing collective punishment on the public instead of improving security in the region. Critics have mentioned that people in the region also face other restrictive measures, including a ban on motorcycle pillion riding until August 15 and restrictions on road travel for religious pilgrims to Iran and Iraq.

Earlier this week, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan condemned the Pakistani authorities for shutting down internet and mobile phone services in Balochistan, terming it a "blatant violation" of fundamental human rights.

"The decision by the Balochistan government to suspend 3G and 4G mobile and internet services across the entire province starting from August 6 is a cruel and disproportionate measure that targets millions of innocent citizens. This decision tramples on fundamental rights such as the right to communication, freedom of expression, education, health, and employment," read a statement issued by the HRC Pakistan.

The rights body questioned whether silencing an entire province, disconnecting education, health, employment, and communication, is a legitimate strategy.

"Shutting down the internet does not harm terrorists but ordinary citizens. This is a dangerous pattern of collective punishment that weakens public trust rather than the fight against terrorism," it stated.

--IANS

int/akl/vd

