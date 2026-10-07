Pakistan: Child killed, four injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Oct 7 (IANS) A child was killed and four other people injured as rains continue to wreak havoc in Mardan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that a seven-year-old boy was killed after the roof of one house collapsed due to heavy rain. The mother and the minor sister of the boy were also injured in the incident, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Two women injured in a similar incident in the Bala Ghari area of Mardan district were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As many as seven people, including three women, who were stranded in heavy rain in Nowshera district were rescued. Standing crops and solar power systems were damaged due to hailstorm, strong winds, and rains in Pandiali tehsil and nearby areas of Mohmand tribal district.

Several areas of Peshawar, including Assembly Chowk, University Road, Saddar Road, Nasi Bagh and parts of Hayatabad, were flooded due to heavy rains, causing traffic jams on roads.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) said that 83 of its feeders, including 19 in Peshawar, 13 in Khyber, nine in Swabi and 29 in Mardan, tripped due to heavy rains, Dawn reported.

In August, nine people, including four people and three women, were killed and seven others injured as rains continued to wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Over 103 houses were damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods, Pakistan's Samaa TV reported.

Several rain-related incidents were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat, Khyber, Buner, Abbottabad, Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral areas during the monsoon spell in 2026.

Over 103 houses were damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Samaa TV reported. Among these, 49 homes were destroyed while the remaining were partially damaged. A total of eight animals were reported dead in Abbottabad and Buner.

--IANS

akl/as