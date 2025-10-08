Pakistan: Business community in Karachi expresses concerns over surge in extortion cases

Islamabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The business community in Pakistan's Karachi has voiced concerns over surge in cases of extortion and urged provincial government and law enforcement agencies to provide fool-proof security to traders and industrialists, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Issuing separate statements, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) and All City Traders Ittehad Association voiced concern over the rise in cases of extortion and urged government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and effective measures to tackle the serious issue, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

"The climate of fear and insecurity is not only alarming for the business community but poses a serious threat to the entire industrial structure," said Kati President Mohammad Ikram Rajput. He said that the industrialists in Karachi, who are already facing business challenges, now feel a growing sense of uncertainty and instability that threatens to impact their economic activity.

Rajput mentioned that industrialists and traders are receiving constant threats. In several cases, extortion slips were sent with bullets, causing fear that prevents many victims from lodging official complaints. He said, "This situation is a red alert not only for entrepreneurs but for the entire industrial framework, as an environment of fear and uncertainty is poison for both investment and employment."

Citing reports, Rajput mentioned about 96 extortion cases registered in 2025, with district Central being the most impacted (37 cases), followed by district West (20), district East (15), and district City (12). According to the data, five cases were reported in district Malir while three others were reported in Korangi.

In response to the rising incidents, security and police personnel have arrested 33 alleged extortionists, while four suspects were killed in police encounters. Rajput warned that the business community had previously alerted the government about the situation. However, a lack of action allowed the menace to rise.

Separately, patron-in-chief of the All City Traders Ittehad Association Sharjeel Goplani said that extortion in Karachi has continued to exist in different forms. He said that various business organisers and traders are being forced to pay extortion money. He stressed that the ongoing situation showcases the failure of the system, the weakness of the police, and the negligence of law enforcement agencies.

