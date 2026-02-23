February 24, 2026 12:26 AM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Odisha to host Inter Kashi in their first match of season

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) Odisha FC will host newly-promoted Inter Kashi FC in their first match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. This will be Odisha's first match of the season at home after their opening fixture against Punjab FC on February 16 was postponed.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi showed immense resilience to secure a 1-1 draw against AIFF Super Cup champions FC Goa in their league debut last week and will be hoping to build on their fine start.

Speaking ahead of their first match of the season, Odisha FC head coach TG Purushottaman said, “We are not focused on the results. We are concentrating on the performances; the results will come automatically. We will stick to our strengths and look to exploit their weaknesses. We will take the challenges however they come.”

Speaking about the team’s goals this season, Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado said, “The most important thing is to stay together, be compact, ambitious, and enjoy the training. We don’t have much time, so we must become a strong and united team quickly. We will fight and give everything to win.”

Both teams have met each other once in the AIFF Super Cup 2024, when Odisha emerged victorious 3-0 with Lalthathanga, Diego Maurício, and Puitea scoring the goals.

Discussing Tuesday’s match, Inter Kashi Head Coach, Antonio López Habas, said, “The fundamental plan for us is to build the team in this category and grow every single day. The target is always the next match; now it is Odisha. We are not the favourites to win the league, but we want to be competitive throughout the season. My model of play depends on the players I have. A coach cannot say, ‘This is my system, and it will never change. No! You must adapt to the qualities and conditions of your players. That is my philosophy.

“We have to do things well from the first moment because the league is very short. But there is no pressure. This is Inter Kashi’s first time in the ISL, and if we follow the coach’s ideas and execute our plans properly, we will be competitive in every game. We must focus only on the things that depend on us”, said Inter Kashi forward Alfred Planas.

Odisha FC will aim to ignite their campaign with a strong home performance, while Inter Kashi FC will be eager to build on the positive start to their season.

--IANS

bsk/

