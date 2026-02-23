WUC raises alarm over China’s transnational repression against Uyghurs

Berlin, Feb 23 (IANS) The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has once again expressed grave concerns over what it has described as China’s escalating "transnational repression" targetting Uyghurs abroad.

In its weekly briefing, the WUC stated that it joined around 70–80 Uyghurs in Switzerland on February 15 in a strong demonstration organised by the Swiss Uyghur community showing “unity, resilience, and solidarity”.

Citing reports by German 'Table Media', the WUC also raised concerns over the use of Chinese surveillance technology across Germany, particularly cameras produced by Hikvision and Dahua — companies linked to surveillance practices in East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

The organisation warned that the widespread installation of such hardware in airports, train stations, ministries, and public spaces undermines trust in state protection, especially in light of China’s record of transnational repression against Uyghurs overseas.

Additionally, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Committee of Experts reviewed China’s implementation of the Forced Labour Convention and the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention. The Committee noted allegations from the International Trade Union Confederation of widespread state-sponsored forced labour affecting Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet.

The WUC cited reports indicating that millions were transferred in 2024 under labour-transfer programmes, including 3.34 million in Xinjiang and 648,000 in Tibet, often under threat of detention for refusal. The Chinese government, however, denies the existence of state-sponsored forced labour and maintains that participation is voluntary.

The ILO Committee recalled that "forced labour includes work performed under the menace of penalty without freely given consent and urged China to ensure labour transfers are genuinely voluntary".

Addressing the Women’s Progress Dialogue at the World Forum 2026, featuring former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas, as the keynote speaker, highlighted forced sterilisations, forced abortions, forced marriages, and the ongoing imprisonment of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. She also revealed how Uyghur forced labour contaminates global supply chains

Earlier, on February 16, German Television programme 'Weltspiegel' published an investigation revealing how governments intimidate and threaten human rights defenders even within United Nations premises. The interview featured UN High Commissioner Volker Turk, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin, Kenneth Roth, and Ralph Weber.

“Zumretay Arkin shared her personal experience of being followed on UN premises and described how the Chinese government targets Uyghur activists and their families for engaging with UN mechanisms and speaking out about the genocide in East Turkistan. The report underscores that reprisals do not stop at borders — or at the UN,” the WUC stated.

Highlighting the US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch's report on February 18, the organisation stated that Chinese authorities attempted to pressure two Uyghur activists in Paris, including asking one to spy on the Uyghur community.

“The incidents reflect escalating transnational repression, with officials allegedly offering contact with detained family members in exchange for compliance and attempting to silence activism. Both activists recorded and publicised the calls,” the WUC noted.

