Afghanistan to host Sri Lanka for white-ball series in UAE from March 13-25

Kabul, Feb 23 (IANS) Afghanistan will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates starting next month, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday. This will be only the second bilateral T20I series between the two sides, following their first meeting in February 2024.

In ODIs, the two teams have faced each other in bilateral series in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The three T20Is will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 13, 15 and 17, while the ODI games are set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 20, 22 and 25.

"We are delighted to host Sri Lanka for the first time in our history. This event reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and we are committed to further strengthening our relationship to provide a high-quality cricket experience in the future. Sri Lanka has been playing excellent cricket recently, and we look forward to what promises to be a competitive white-ball series between two quality sides."

"Additionally, the series is fundamental to our mission as we begin to further build our team and enhance key areas that need improvement. Our primary goal is to prepare the team for the major ICC and ACC events and the numerous bilateral commitments scheduled over the next two years," said Naseeb Khan, ACB CEO.

The series is sandwiched between two major events in the global cricket calendar. The Men’s T20 World Cup concludes on March 8, just five days before the first T20I takes place. Afghanistan made an early exit from the mega event, while Sri Lanka are playing in the Super Eights stage.

"Bilateral cricket is an important element in international cricket, and we are extremely happy to be a part of this historic tour, as this is the first time Sri Lanka is engaging in a bilateral series hosted by Afghanistan. I am confident this tour will help us plan and prepare for our future international assignments,” said Ashley de Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The ODI series ends a day before both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) begin on March 26. Several players from both squads are expected to feature in the two franchise competitions. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are among the Afghan players with IPL and PSL commitments, while Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera are also part of various squads.

