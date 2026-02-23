1st ODI: Girls had a little bit of a thing that they will have one star on jersey, says Muzumdar

Brisbane, Feb 23 (IANS) When India take the field for the first ODI against Australia at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday, their blue jersey will have one star as the marker of them winning the ODI World Cup for the first time on home soil last year.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar said the small one star carries enormous meaning for a squad still riding the wave of their historic triumph. India come into the game with a 2-1 lead and having bagged the T20I series win in Australia after 10 years.

"I mean, absolutely, that's what players play for. The coaching staff is there to coach the players and that's what we aim for - to be the world champions. This is the first series post that World Cup victory. It's a very important one. No better place than to come to Australia and play on these grounds.

“We are looking forward for this ODI series. I think the girls had a little bit of a thing going on that they will have one star on their jersey to start with tomorrow," Muzumdar said to reporters on the eve of the match.

The touring party arrived in Australia more than a fortnight ago, a deliberate decision that Muzumdar says has paid dividends. India drew on a similar template ahead of their successful white-ball tour of England last year.

"I couldn't have asked for more, in the last 10-15 days what we've been, it's been a perfect start for this Indian team and really looking forward for the ODIs to start. It will be a good game. It is very critical, as far as the coaching staff is concerned.

“We observed this last year, when we went to England, we went 10 days prior to the series that started and then we had the desired results in England. So similarly, going abroad, it's very critical to acclimatize and get into the groove as soon as possible," he said.

India have also been bolstered by the return of three players for the ODI series – right-handed batters Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal, both familiar faces in the set-up, are back alongside fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam.

"I think all three of them have been a part of Indian team before. Kashvee obviously was injured for the last 9-10 months, but Harleen has been a critical part of this Indian team, so has been Pratika. So we just welcome them back. They are important players, all three of them. A great addition to have in the squad. It just shows the depth in the Indian women's team right now," he concluded.

