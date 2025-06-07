June 07, 2025 3:39 PM हिंदी

Pak retired cop's link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

Pak retired cop's link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) New details have emerged in the espionage case against Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, with investigative agencies uncovering her direct link to retired Pakistani police Sub-Inspector Nasir Dhillon, who is now under the scanner for alleged Intelligence operations against India.

According to Intelligence sources, Malhotra was in personal contact with Dhillon and had even appeared alongside him in a podcast episode.

Their meeting reportedly took place during one of Malhotra’s earlier visits to Pakistan.

Dhillon, who launched his own YouTube channel after retiring from the Pakistani police, initially projected himself as a promoter of peace and cultural dialogue between India and Pakistan.

However, investigators now believe that behind the public persona lay a covert mission orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military.

Officials allege that Dhillon operated as a conduit for Pakistani Intelligence, using his channel to reach out to Indian YouTubers.

After establishing friendly ties with them, he would allegedly introduce them to ISI operatives and gradually assign them tasks aimed at gathering sensitive information about the Indian Army and security establishments.

Malhotra, 36, is believed to be one such individual who was manipulated through this network.

Sources further confirm that Dhillon’s connections extended to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer in New Delhi who was expelled by Indian authorities on May 13 for suspected espionage.

Investigators have found credible evidence linking Dhillon and Danish, indicating a broader and more organised spy ring operating under diplomatic cover.

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on May 16 under the Official Secrets Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She has since undergone multiple rounds of interrogation by both local police and central Intelligence agencies.

She is among 12 individuals detained so far in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as part of a wider crackdown on an alleged spy network attempting to exploit Indian digital influencers for Intelligence-gathering.

As the probe deepens, security agencies are now expanding their focus to identify more potential infiltrators connected to this network, raising serious concerns over the use of social media as a new front for espionage.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid her substance abuse money from her accountant

Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid her substance abuse money from her accountant

Nikki Tamboli turns vegan despite dating Muslim actor Arbaz Patel; Calls it an 'individual choice'

Nikki Tamboli turns vegan despite dating Muslim actor Arbaz Patel; Calls it an 'individual choice'

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Shriya Pilgaonkar interacts with women Police Officers for her role in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'

Shriya Pilgaonkar interacts with women Police Officers for her role in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'

Lending rates likely to fall by 30 bps after policy rate cut: SBI

Lending rates likely to fall by 30 bps after policy rate cut: SBI

J&K: Family from Varanasi celebrates son’s birthday on Vande Bharat train, thanks PM Modi

Family from Varanasi celebrates son’s birthday on J&K's Chenab railway bridge; thanks PM Modi

EAM Jaishankar thanks UK for backing India's fight against terrorism

EAM Jaishankar thanks UK for backing India's fight against terrorism

Sharvari: Being a Maharashtrian, I’ve always been fascinated by folklore

Sharvari: Being a Maharashtrian, I’ve always been fascinated by folklore

Zayed Khan celebrates Eid with family, urges fans to ‘be as charitable as possible’

Zayed Khan celebrates Eid with family, urges fans to ‘be as charitable as possible’

Institutional credit to agriculture grows nearly 4 times to Rs 27.5 lakh cr in 11 years

Institutional credit to agriculture grows nearly 4 times to Rs 27.5 lakh cr in 11 years