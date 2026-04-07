April 07, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

Padmini Kolhapure on connecting with admirers in the era of social media

Padmini Kolhapure on connecting with admirers in the era of social media

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure shared her views on the social media era and how it has changed the way celebs connect with their admirers.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she said that social media has made it easier for actors to connect with their fans as they can now interact with them without any delay.

Padmini Kolhapure recalled the time when actors used to get handwritten letters from their admirers.

Talking about her father, the 'Prem Rog' actress shared that her father, who was a classical singer, used to respond to every fan letter and even

used to send photographs.

She pointed out that things have changed now, and there are very few people who ask for autographs.

Padmini Kolhapure was questioned, "Earlier, actresses and actors used to be very private, but now in the time of social media, celebs talk and connect with their admirers openly. How big of a boom do you think this is?"

Reacting to the query, she said, "It is a very good thing. Because you can meet your fans. You can talk to them. You can respond to their comments. Because, in our era, fan letters used to come.

And, my father used to be busy with that. He used to respond to all the fans and he used to send photographs. So, now, there is no era of photographs. There are mobile phones everywhere. There are very few people who autograph."

She further revealed that even in this digital age, she still gets fan letters.

"I still get a lot of fan letters, in which they put my photograph and leave a place for an autograph. So, I think that connection is still there", the veteran actress concluded.

--IANS

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