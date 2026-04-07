Padma Shri Chutni Mahato extends support to women reservation bill, questions Congress’s silence

Ranchi, April 7 (IANS) Throwing her weight behind the proposed amendments in women reservation bill, Padma Shri Chutni Mahato on Tuesday said that the extension of the Budget session of Parliament towards its implementation is a commendable step.

She credited the Modi government and its firm resolve for turning the long-held dream of implementing women's reservation in the legislature into a reality.

“Congress governments repeatedly failed to undertake any concrete work towards this in the past 30 years, whereas the Modi government has taken a monumental decision within a short span of time,” she stated.

Chutni Mahato, being a strong opponent of witch-hunting in politics, pointed to several shortcomings in Congress’s approach to the bill despite having been in power for many terms and saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strength for resolving it.

According to her, Congress has realised that it will no longer be able to return to power and hence was failing to take even critical issues seriously.

Speaking specifically about Rahul Gandhi, she opined that he lacks the capability and credibility to lead the nation and cannot, under any circumstances, become the Prime Minister.

She claimed that under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has achieved new dimensions of development, thereby strengthening the position of the BJP.

She further noted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has launched numerous schemes for the benefit of women, the poor, and marginalised sections of society, the positive impact of which is clearly visible.

Notably, the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament in 2023, providing for 33 per cent seats for women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies and the Delhi Assembly for 15 years.

Its implementation, however, was linked to the Census and delimitation exercise conducted after its enactment.

--IANS

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