May 11, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

Padma Shri awardees back PM Modi’s message on fuel saving, organic farming

Padma Shri awardees back PM Modi’s message on fuel saving, organic farming

Raipur, May 11 (IANS) Padma Shri awardees from Chhattisgarh on Monday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeals related to fuel conservation, promotion of indigenous products, healthy eating habits, natural farming and reducing pollution.

Speaking to IANS, Padma Shri awardee Usha Barle said that people should think carefully about saving fuel and reducing unnecessary expenses.

"To save petrol and reduce our expenses, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we should think carefully. For example, if one person travels and it costs Rs 1,000, even if four people travel together, the cost may still be around Rs 1,000. So, we should plan wisely, whether it is better for one person to go or for four people to go together," she said.

She added that travelling together can help save petrol and diesel while also ensuring that work is completed efficiently.

Usha Barle also supported the Prime Minister’s emphasis on 'Swadeshi' and said people should give priority to locally made products.

"According to our Prime Minister, swadeshi means that we should use more goods that are made in our own country and homes. Whether it is food items or other locally made products, we should give them greater importance. By using goods made in our own country and our own homes, we will benefit more," she said.

Appealing to people to adopt healthier eating habits, she said Prime Minister Modi had advised citizens to reduce excessive oil consumption for better health.

"We should pay attention to our food and eating habits. When we cook vegetables and other food items, we often use a lot of oil. The Prime Minister advised that we should reduce the use of oil because it is beneficial for our health. Doctors have also been warning us for a long time that eating too much oil and spices can lead to illness," she said.

Meanwhile, in Rajnandgaon, Padma Shri awardee Phoolbasan Bai Yadav also welcomed the Prime Minister’s appeals regarding environmental protection, natural farming and the use of indigenous products.

She said her group had initiated organic farming with around 500 farmers using cow dung manure and other natural resources instead of chemical fertilisers.

"Organic farming is being carried out using cow dung manure and other natural resources. Earlier, we used to travel in buses, which caused less pollution. Pollution has increased so much that it has become difficult to breathe. The growing number of vehicles is also leading to more road accidents," she said.

She also appreciated the government efforts in schools and other sectors.

"The government is making efforts in schools and other sectors, I would like to thank PM Modi," she added.

--IANS

sn/rad

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