MoS Bandi Sanjay's son arrested in POCSO case after he confesses crime, says Cyberabad Police

Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) Bandi Bhageerath, the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, admitted to have committed the offence of sexually assaulting a minor girl after which he was arrested and produced before a Magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for two weeks, Cyberabad Police said.

In a statement issued past Saturday midnight, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh said that based on the complaint by the victim girl, a case was registered against Bandi Sai Bhageerath alias Bhageerath in Pet Basheerabad Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate on May 8.

During the course of investigation , the statement of the victim and other witnesses were examined by the Investigating Officer (IO).

Based on the statement of the victim girl, the section of law was altered and Section 64 (2) (m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 5 (1) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act were added.

Ritiraj, Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police, was directed to supervise the investigation.

The IO also received the statement of the victim recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the Magistrate.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner said efforts were made for the apprehension of the accused and various teams were sent to Karimnagar, Delhi, and other places.

The teams also searched for the accused in various other places where he frequented, including those houses belonging to his acquaintances.

A 'Look out Circular' was also issued by the IO.

"On reliable information that the accused was moving near police academy, naka-bandi was organised today. Based on reliable information, the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad apprehended the accused Bhageerath near Tech Park at Manchirevula under Narsingi Police Station limits of Cyberabad and took him into custody at 8:15 p.m. on May 16 and shifted him to Petbasheerabad Police Station," the statement said.

"The accused was produced before the IO, who examined him in the presence of panch witnesses in the Police Station. The accused admitted to have committed the said offence. Hence the IO arrested him. After completion of medical examination, the accused Bhageerath was produced before the Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody," it added.

--IANS

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