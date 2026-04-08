April 08, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

Padma Shri awardee Geeta Roy hails Women's Reservation Bill, praises PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' vision

Padma Shri awardee Geeta Roy hails Women's Reservation Bill, praises PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' vision

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) In a strong endorsement of the Women's Reservation Bill, Padma Shri awardee Geeta Roy Barman has described the move as historic and transformative step towards enhancing women's empowerment and political participation, while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Nari Shakti" vision.

Speaking to IANS, Barman expressed strong faith in the Bill, saying she believes in it wholeheartedly as women have never been left behind -- neither in the past nor in the present.

She noted that women have consistently proven their capabilities both at home and outside, and expressed hope that greater participation in politics would allow them to actively contribute their opinions and bring meaningful change.

Praising Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Nari Shakti", she said the initiative to implement 33 per cent reservation for women is commendable and deserves full support.

"The 33 per cent reservation that was provided, and to turn it into reality, the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I fully welcome it. Every woman will be benefited," Barman said.

She also added that if the provision is effectively implemented, it will not only enhance women's participation in politics but also inspire introspection among daughters and mothers across the country.

She said, "such empowerment would send a strong and positive message to society and strengthen the role of women in nation-building."

She also underlined that this move is not just about increasing representation but about boosting women's confidence and ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

She credited Prime Minister Modi for taking forward this long-pending reform, saying that it would give a new direction to women's political participation and lay the foundation for transformative changes in the future.

Geeta Roy Barman is a renowned Bhawaiya folk singer, composer, and lyricist from the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

She has played a significant role in preserving and promoting the traditional Bhawaiya folk music of the Rajbanshi community.

For her outstanding contribution to the field of art, Barman was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Union government in 2024. She hails from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar and currently runs a school to teach Bhawaiya music to children.

--IANS

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