Padma Awards: Prosenjit Chatterjee says Indian cinema will soon be at par with Hollywood

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bengali cinema legend Prosenjit Chatterjee, who received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, feels that the current situations are very favourable for Indian talent to break out on international platforms.

The actor was feted with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. The veteran actor was honoured in the field of Art for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

Talking about the honour, he told IANS, “I am very happy to get the Padma Shri. I have been working for more than 40 years. I have worked in more than 400 films. I am very thankful to my audience. I am very thankful to the people of my country. And of course, finally, the Indian government for giving me this most respectful award”.

In visuals from the ceremony, the actor was seen dressed in an elegant kurta as he walked up to receive the honour.

The actor said that Indian cinema is evolving and the government is bringing a lot of schemes to support the cinema.

He further mentioned, “Cinema is something that remains. My father was also an actor, Mr. Biswajit. We have given our lives to entertain people. And we couldn't do anything else. But the most important thing is that we are entertaining people. And the way cinema is evolving, our government is also bringing a lot of schemes. They are also helping individual directors. So, I think that our Indian cinema will soon reach the same place on the international platform as we say in Hollywood films”.

He continued, “There will be a time when our Indian cinema is not just Hindi. There are many good films being made in many languages. And I think that this Indian cinema is a very good time for our next generation on the global platform. Yes, it is important for me to tell you that our language cinema, I don't call it regional cinema, there are so many languages in India. There are Marathi, Bengali, Malayali, Punjabi. There are so many talents. And they are slowly being brought to a platform. We produce the most films in the world”.

“So, all these talents are not just regional or one language. These are our Indian talents. I think that the movement that the Indian government has started, in this combination of talents, any good actor, Punjabi, maybe he is doing Hindi, an actor is doing Tamil, this strength of creativity will increase”, he added.

The Padma awards were held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

--IANS

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