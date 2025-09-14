Over 1.5 lakh residents give feedback for CM Yogi Adityanath's mission of 'Developed UP by 2047'

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Responding enthusiastically to the call of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more than 1.5 lakh residents of the state have given their feedback/opinion on the goal of 'Developed UP by 2047'.

Under the 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh - Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047' campaign, run by CM Adityanath, the nodal officers and intellectuals are visiting all 75 districts of the state and interacting with students, teachers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers, voluntary organisations, labour organisations, media and general public.

Not only development journey of past eight years is being shared with the public, but the roadmap was also discussed with the people and also their feedback was sought.

A government statement said that more than 1.5 lakh feedback have been registered on the portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in, so far.

Of these, about one lakh feedback was received from rural areas and the rest from urban areas.

The Chief Minister also took to X during the weekend, to seek suggestions from state residents, stating that their invaluable suggestions would prove to be of utmost importance in achieving the goal of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047'

"The suggestions from all of you will prove to be a 'milestone' in the fulfillment of the concept of 'Empowered Uttar Pradesh'. Let us all come together and build a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous 'New Uttar Pradesh' with our ideas and suggestions. All of you can submit your suggestions through the QR code or the portal," he said in the X post.

Nearly 50,000 suggestions came from people aged below 31 years while 75,000 suggestions from the age group of 31-60 years and the remaining suggestions came from the age group above 60 years.

Education remained the biggest issue among the public, with about 50,000 suggestions received for it.

Apart from this, about 25,000 suggestions were related to urban and rural development, more than 15,000 on health, about 15,000 on social welfare and more than 20 ,000 suggestions related to the agriculture sector were registered.

Among the districts showing highest interest and participation in sharing feedback included Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Jaunpur, Balrampur, Pratapgarh and Firozabad.

A total of more than 53,996 feedback were received from these districts, which shows that the public is taking this campaign seriously.

Many intellectuals laid emphasis on incorporating vocational subjects in the school curriculum and providing free skill development courses through e-learning portals to provide employment-oriented education to the students.

The need to also improve the quality and resources of government schools was pointed out to deal with the rising cost of private education in urban areas.

Many residents highlighted the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tools like ChatGPT in the IT sector.

They believe that the ChatGPT, AI can revolutionise fields like education, research, drug manufacturing, architecture and engineering.

--IANS

mr/khz