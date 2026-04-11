Over 12 lakh 5-kg LPG cylinders sold to students, vulnerable communities since March 23: Centre

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) More than 51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on April 10, the government said on Saturday, adding that about 1 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold across the country on the same day, against a daily average of 77,000 in the month of February 2026.

Since March 23, 2026, more than 12 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold to students and vulnerable communities including migrant labourers, informed Petroleum Ministry.

The government has conveyed that daily quantity of 5-kg FTL cylinders in each state available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during March 2-3, “beyond the limit of 20 per cent mentioned in letter dated 21.03.2026”.

These 5-kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the state government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their state with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

PSU OMCs have organised around 2,900 awareness camps for 5-kg FTL cylinders during last 8 days, wherein more than 29,000 5-kg FTL cylinders were also sold, said the government.

“Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops. All citizens are urged to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation,” according to the ministry.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supply, along with high priority for hospitals and educational institutions.

“The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply,” the statement further said.

--IANS

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