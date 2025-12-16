December 16, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Over 1.16 lakh retail sellers from 630 cities and towns live on ONDC: Govt

Over 1.16 lakh retail sellers from 630 cities and towns live on ONDC: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) More than 1.16 lakh retail sellers are now live on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from over 630 cities and towns across the country (as of December 9), the government said on Tuesday.

ONDC lowers entry barriers for small and micro businesses by enabling interoperability across multiple buyer and seller-side applications, thereby increasing competition in digital commerce.

“The presence of multiple platforms offering the same products and services promotes greater price transparency for consumers. Additionally, as sellers of different sizes and from diverse geographies become accessible on the network, consumers benefit from a wider selection of products and services, enabling more informed and competitive choices, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in Lok Sabha.

ONDC, unlike traditional e- commerce platforms that operate in silos, creates an open ecosystem where sellers can reach customers across multiple platforms without being restricted by platform- specific terms and conditions.

According to the minister, it plays a big part in ensuring that small businesses, local traders and MSMEs are not digitally excluded in the emerging e-commerce environments by providing a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory discovery within emerging e-commerce environments through open protocols that make all sellers equally visible across network regardless of size, scale or digital sophistication.

Seller-side apps make their full catalogues discoverable to all buyer-side apps, while buyer-side apps disclose key parameters used for sorting or listing search results, enabling sellers to understand and improve their ranking. Common open specifications adopted by all network participants further enhance transparency and prevent opaque or biased listing practices.

Further, Ministry of MSME’s Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) scheme promote adoption of digital commerce by SMEs, small sellers including Self Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), artisans, rural entrepreneurs and local retailers through the ONDC.

Under this scheme, these small sellers are provided support in digital literacy, awareness, cataloguing, and onboarding, with a focus on inclusivity by targeting 50 per cent of beneficiaries as women-led SMEs, said the minister.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Karan Tacker: ‘Stepping away from TV at the peak of my career was a strategic move’

Karan Tacker: ‘Stepping away from TV at the peak of my career was a strategic move’

IPL auction: Paid Rs 25.20 cr for Cameron Green as he was in our range, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

IPL auction: Paid Rs 25.20 cr for Cameron Green as he was in our range, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

India records 1,13,440 dengue cases, 94 deaths till November: Govt

India records 1,13,440 dengue cases, 94 deaths till November: Govt

J&K: Uncapped Auqib Nabi sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore (Photo: @auqibnabidar/X)

J&K: Uncapped Auqib Nabi sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore

Shashi Tharoor slams VB-G RAM G Bill as ‘retrograde step’ (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Shashi Tharoor slams VB-G RAM G Bill as ‘retrograde step’

More countries landing in Chinese currency trap: Report

More countries landing in Chinese currency trap: Report

34 Maoist cadres surrender in Bijapur with Rs 84 lakh combined bounty (Photo: IANS)

34 Maoist cadres, with Rs 84 lakh combined bounty, surrender in Bijapur

Mamata Banerjee makes desperate attempts at managing a messy affair

Mamata Banerjee makes desperate attempts at managing a messy affair

Vivan Bhathena sheds light on his constant battle as an actor

Vivan Bhathena sheds light on his constant battle as an actor

India and Israel reaffirm zero tolerance on terror during EAM Jaishankar's visit

India and Israel reaffirm zero tolerance on terror during EAM Jaishankar's visit