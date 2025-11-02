Over 1 lakh tech jobs lost in 2025 as AI reshapes global workforce

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) More than one lakh employees have lost their jobs across 218 tech companies so far in 2025, marking one of the largest waves of layoffs in recent years.

From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, major technology firms are cutting staff and restructuring operations as they pivot towards artificial intelligence, automation, and profitability after years of rapid expansion during the pandemic.

The trend, captured by data from Layoffs.fyi, shows how the global tech industry is undergoing a deep transformation as companies invest heavily in AI and cloud services while trimming traditional roles.

Intel announced the biggest single layoff of the year, cutting 24,000 positions — roughly 22% of its global workforce.

The job cuts span facilities in the U.S., Germany, Costa Rica, and Poland as the chipmaker struggles to regain competitiveness against Nvidia and AMD.

Intel said the move is part of a large-scale restructuring to improve efficiency and focus on core AI and semiconductor innovations.

Amazon has also made major cuts, eliminating around 14,000 corporate jobs across its operations, HR, and cloud units.

CEO Andy Jassy described the decision as part of efforts to “run Amazon like the world’s largest startup,” aiming to streamline operations and redirect resources toward AI-driven initiatives.

Microsoft has laid off about 9,000 employees this year across several rounds, primarily from its product and software divisions.

The company said the move will allow it to concentrate on developing advanced AI tools and strengthening its cloud computing services.

Google and Meta have also reduced headcount, trimming roles in their Android, hardware, and AI teams to remove overlaps and control costs.

Oracle, too, has laid off hundreds of employees in its U.S. offices while stepping up investments in AI-powered cloud platforms.

The effects of the global tech slowdown are being felt in India as well. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software exporter, recorded its steepest-ever quarterly drop in staff, cutting around 20,000 jobs in the July–September 2025 quarter.

The company cited “AI-led restructuring” and a widening skills mismatch as reasons for the reduction -- marking its first major workforce contraction since 2022.

Other Indian IT firms have also become cautious with hiring, as automation and AI integration reduce the demand for mid-level professionals.

Industry analysts say companies are prioritising reskilling and redeploying talent in emerging AI and analytics roles.

--IANS

pk