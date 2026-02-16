February 16, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Our team plays with determination, utmost dedication: Political leaders hail India's cricket win over Pak

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) After India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match, political leaders on Monday hailed the Indian team and said the players deserve all the praise for their courageous and determined performance. Leaders said that whenever the Indian team steps onto the field, it plays with courage, determination, and utmost dedication, making the nation proud.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “We extend our best wishes, especially to Ishan Kishan from Bihar, who played an excellent innings yesterday. India-Pakistan matches are always thrilling..."

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey said, "The greatest joy was seeing India defeat Pakistan, and Bihar’s son Ishan Kishan play exceptionally well. I felt very proud and happy watching Bihar’s pride shine on the field."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Our cricket team deserves all the praise we can give. Whenever there is a match, the Indian team plays with courage, determination, and utmost dedication. Especially, when there is match with our enemy country which is Pakistan, when match happens, then the whole country watches it. As the Indian Army gave befitting reply to Pakistan on the ground, in the field, Indian cricketers did that. I want to congratulate them."

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said, "Pakistan is badly embarrassed, and once again, Pakistan is standing at the crossroads. India’s Army continuously gives them a befitting reply, and our players also give them a befitting reply."

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said, "India defeated Pakistan and climbed onto their chest, and India will always continue to dominate Pakistan."

Defending champions India brushed aside Pakistan by 61 runs in their high-stakes Group A clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, a result that also confirmed their place in the Super Eights. Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 had set the tone earlier in the evening, and India’s bowlers ensured the target of 176 was always out of reach to dismiss Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

