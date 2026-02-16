AI summit to boost innovation, entrepreneurship, R&D further: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the country's push towards becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the event, which has drawn technological experts, start-up founders, policymakers, and representatives from numerous countries.

The gathering focuses on the transformative potential of AI across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and governance, while emphasising inclusive and responsible deployment of the technology.

Organisers have positioned the summit as a key platform to advance the Make in India initiative and the broader goal of “AI for All”, ensuring that advancements benefit diverse populations rather than limited groups.

The event features extensive discussions on innovative applications, ethical considerations, policy frameworks, and legislative measures needed to support sustainable growth in AI. With participation from heads of various states and international delegates, the summit underscores India's growing stature as a hub for AI development and collaboration on the world stage.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, speaking to IANS, highlighted the importance of the event in driving progress across multiple fronts. He said that the summit would significantly boost innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and development throughout the country.

Patra emphasised that in-depth conversations on policy and regulatory aspects are taking place, reflecting a mature approach to harnessing AI. He described the gathering as clear evidence that India is now viewed globally as a prominent centre for AI, with platforms built around the technology poised to play a crucial role in national development for generations ahead.

In addition to AI-related matters, Patra addressed the recently concluded India-US trade deal, describing it as a positive development that brings substantial advantages despite some lingering concerns. He pointed out that while tariffs have been lowered, they have not been eliminated entirely.

The agreement provides particular relief to India's micro, small, and medium enterprise sector, which had faced challenges from elevated duties in the past.

Patra mentioned that India has already secured trade pacts with the United Kingdom and the European Union, and the US deal adds further momentum to economic ties. However, he cautioned that the agricultural sector remains a sensitive area, advising patience until complete details and documentation become available before forming definitive judgments.

Patra also commented on a separate development involving the Election Commission of India, which recently suspended seven officials in West Bengal for negligence during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He described the issue as highly sensitive, stressing the need to protect the integrity of voter lists and prevent any eligible citizens from being wrongly removed. Such errors, if they occur, could undermine the democratic process by denying rightful participants their voting rights.

Patra welcomed the Commission's decisive action against those found negligent and called for heightened vigilance at the booth-level officer stage to address grievances promptly and ensure fair resolution of disputes.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 represents a convergence of global expertise and national ambition, aimed at shaping a future where artificial intelligence contributes equitably to societal progress. The event is expected to produce meaningful insights and commitments that reinforce India's role in the evolving landscape of technology and governance.

With leaders from tech giants and governments in attendance, the summit holds promise for fostering partnerships that extend beyond borders and drive long-term inclusive growth.

--IANS

sktr/uk