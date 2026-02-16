T20 WC: Very happy to get a hundred and take my team home, says Nissanka

Kandy, Feb 16 (IANS) After guiding Sri Lanka into the Super 8 stage with a magnificent unbeaten century, Player of the Match Pathum Nissanka expressed delight at being able to play his natural game on a good batting surface and said he was thrilled to carry his side home with a match-winning hundred.

Nissanka scored a remarkable 100 not out from 52 balls, leading Sri Lanka to a convincing eight-wicket win over Australia in the 30th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While chasing 182, the co-hosts achieved their highest-ever T20 chase at the venue in impressive style.

Speaking about the approach during the run chase, Nissanka said, “The wicket played really well today, which allowed me to play my natural game. I am very happy to get a hundred and take my team home.” He added, “We needed a good Power-play. Me and Kusal Mendis had a really good partnership in the middle, and from there it was just to continue my innings and take my team over the line.”

On the conditions, he noted, “Usually it's a bit easier batting second here in Pallekele, and the wicket seemed to get better as the game progressed.” There was little assistance from dew either. “Not much dew,” he said.

As for his form, Nissanka explained, “Well, I was just waiting for the balls to come in my zone. I was happy that I got several balls which came into my strengths and I was able to put them away to the fence.”

Despite losing Kusal Perera early in the second over off Marcus Stoinis, Sri Lanka got off to a great start with strong counterattacks from Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, reaching 61/1 in the Power-play, their third-best record against Australia in T20I.

The most defining moment of the innings was the 87-run partnership between Nissanka and Mendis for the second wicket, which is the best for Sri Lankan players against Australia in T20Is.

The two players each scored their half-centuries in quick succession, Nissanka becoming just the third Sri Lankan player to have scored 50 or more runs (Nissanka has 6) in T20 World Cups, equalling the record of Tillakaratne Dilshan and one behind Mahela Jayawardene (7). The record was followed by Mendis, who scored his 5th half century in the T20 World Cups.

While batting first, Australia began at an unbelievably fast pace, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head making a 104-run opening partnership in 52 balls, allowing their team to achieve an impressive 70/0 in the Power-play — Australia's fourth-highest in T20 World Cup history. Marsh (54) and Head (56) both were very dominant over the Sri Lankan bowlers until the introduction of the spinners brought about a complete turnaround in the match.

Dushan Hemantha took two wickets, dismissing Head and Marsh, while Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis contributed as Australia fell apart, losing eight wickets for 72 runs. Hemantha ended with strong figures of 3-37.

During the chase, momentum shifted to Sri Lanka when Nissanka hit Stoinis for 20 runs in his final and 15th over, with three boundaries and a six. Although Mendis was out for 51, Pavan Rathnayake played a steady innings and ultimately scored the winning runs.

Nissanka’s century, achieved in just 52 balls, received a standing ovation. He became only the second Sri Lankan opener to score a hundred in a T20 World Cup, securing a significant win and a well-deserved Super 8 spot for the co-hosts.

--IANS

hs/bsk/