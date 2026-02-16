February 17, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

Prasoon Joshi says India will assimilate and lead in the world of AI courtesy our cultural history

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who is also the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, attended a special panel of Motion Picture Association (MPA), in association with FICCI at AI Impact Summit 2026.

After the panel discussion, he spoke with IANS, and shared his thoughts on the AI boom and India’s global stature in the world of AI.

The discussion underscored that while AI is accelerating production capabilities and expanding creative possibilities, storytelling, judgment and value systems remain firmly led by the human beings.

He told IANS, “India is a place of positive thinking. If you look at our country's tradition, like in Jainism, in Jain philosophy, there is anekant vaad. There are different points of views. We call them Sat, Vipraha, Bahuda, Vadanti. That you can see the truth in different ways. So, we believe in bringing different views on one platform. AI is making everything available to everyone. Between you and me. This is in a way like Advaita Vedanta. There will be no difference between you and me. You have the same knowledge. You have it. I have it too. So, according to the order of the universe, it is absolutely correct”.

He further mentioned, “There is no big or small. Everyone has a kind of knowledge. So, in a way, it is connecting. If there is a discussion on this in India, what could be a better place than this? And if someone criticizes India on this, then go and see what India is doing in Silicon Valley. How much progress we have in this area”.

“Our main influence is in this area. Indian culture has the great art of assimilation. So, how does AI connect with humans? And how does AI work for the benefit of humans? There can be no place in the world more suitable for this discussion than India”, he added.

