Gwyneth Paltrow shares 'boyfriend breakfast' recipe

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow loves her kitchen throughout the year. The ‘Marty Supreme’ star shared the latest iteration of her “Boyfriend Breakfast”.

In the cooking clip, the actress bakes a gluten-free quiche while the song ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ by Depeche Mode plays in the background, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress barefaced and dressed casually in a T-shirt and flowy pants, the typical fashion of her informal culinary videos which often see her wearing her pajamas.

As per ‘People’, the actress whisked several eggs with a cup of almond milk. She chopped and then sauteed broccoli, before cutting to a clip of her dog Gaucho trotting over to her.

She got to work slicing two whole onions on a mandoline, a task that brought her to tears, and then caramelized the vegetable in a pan. On another pan, she cooked sausage crumbles. All the ingredients are scooped into a premade gluten-free pie crust and popped into the oven.

She wrote in the caption, “Valentine’s #boyfriendbreakfast, gluten-free broccoli, onion, and sausage quiche. Extra love”.

Several years ago, the actress had revealed that the social media series started when she would make now-husband Brad Falchuk breakfast every Saturday morning while they were dating.

She told ‘Vogue’, "When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning. I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts”.

She explained feeling conflicted about the act of love when friends called it “old-fashioned”. "Can you be a feminist and still like to do domestic things?", she wondered, but ultimately decided yes, because "it feeds me to take care of people and cook as much as I hope it takes care of them”.

--IANS

aa/