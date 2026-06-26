Orry says his run was compared to Kendall Jenner's in 'KKK'

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) B-Town’s bestie Orry posted a peek into his bold stunt with a cheetah in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and revealed that his running style was compared to supermodel Kendall Jenner’s viral run.

Orry re-shared a post shared by a fan, where he is seen running, and behind him is a Cheetah.

He captioned the post: “Can't believe this was the run everyone said I looked like Kendal Jenner in…”

Talking about the viral "Kendall Jenner run" joke, it began right after clips of the reality TV star, stiff and awkward, running in episodes of The Kardashians went viral.

Orry’s real name is Orhan Awatramani. He has gained attention for his associations with Bollywood celebrities, often capturing selfies in his signature pose.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

This year’s contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi

Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Orry, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty and shot in Cape Town, South Africa, this season introduced a new theme of pitting newcomers directly against seasoned veterans.

Talking about Kendall, she’s the younger sister of Kim Kardashian. She rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021.

The success of the show led to the creation of multiple spin-off series including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie and The Kardashians.

--IANS

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