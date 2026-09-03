Orry says he never chose between glamour and toughness on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: ‘I showed up at every stunt’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Orry revealed how he managed to balance his signature glamour with the physically demanding stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.’

Taking to Instagram, he penned a note saying that he never wanted to choose between looking stylish and proving his strength in the stunt arena. Sharing a note addressed to host Rohit Shetty, Orry recalled the assumptions people had about him when he signed up for the show. He said many expected him to be “high maintenance," turn the stunt arena into a fashion show, and leave the competition within the first couple of episodes.

Orry also recalled how his stylist packed more than seven suitcases containing over 20 curated looks for his stint on the show. He revealed that even his stylist jokingly questioned whether he would stay long enough to wear all the outfits.

The internet personality wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, I knew the unspoken script whispered by everyone when I signed up: “he’s high maintenance, he’ll turn the stunt arena into a fashion show, and be back on a flight home by episode two” When the stylist came home to pack, we hauled out over 7 suitcases with over 20 curated looks. He literally laughed and said, “Are you sure you need this many? I don’t even think you’ll last long enough to wear half of them.”

“Well… look at us now. Ten episodes down, 50% of the season conquered, and every single outfit accounted for. Yes, I brought the glamour. Yes, I served the looks. But more than that, I showed up at every stunt, faced the fear, took the bruises, and didn’t complain. Never choosing between being glamorous and being tough and proving both are possible.”

Orry went on to add, “Thank you so much for always celebrating the outfits, teasing the vanity, but always respecting the fight in me. Anyone and everyone wears designer to a party, it’s safe, but serving high glamour and drama in the middle of stunt dust and having the alpha of males validate it is what makes the difference between a fashion icon and follower #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

Orry also shared a series of photos and videos from his stint on the show, giving a glimpse of his sartorial choices, expensive bags, and fun banter with host Rohit Shetty. In one of the moments, Rohit appeared surprised by Orry’s collection of luxury bags.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, was recently evicted from the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

--IANS

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