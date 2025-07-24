Oppn ruckus halts Lok Sabha till Friday, Goa ST representation bill left undiscussed

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Lok Sabha witnessed yet another stormy session on Thursday as opposition members (MPs) disrupted proceedings with slogans and placards, forcing multiple adjournments and ultimately halting legislative business for the day.

As TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti took the Chair, opposition members immediately began shouting slogans, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other pressing issues.

The uproar drowned out scheduled business, including the presentation of party committee reports by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and matters under Rule 377 raised by Janardan Mishra concerning rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attempted to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, a landmark legislation aimed at ensuring ST representation in Goa’s Legislative Assembly for the first time.

However, the opposition refused to engage, prompting Meghwal to express frustration: “This is a historic opportunity for Scheduled Tribes in Goa. You are denying them a voice in the House.”

Meghwal accused the opposition of deliberately stalling debate on tribal issues, stating, “You don’t want this House to discuss the rights of the Scheduled Tribes. This is not the behaviour expected in the world’s largest democracy.”

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain decorum, opposition MPs continued to wave placards and chant slogans.

Acting Speaker Tenneti warned that placard-waving violated Parliamentary norms and urged members to return to their seats.

With no cooperation forthcoming, he adjourned the House for Friday. The disruption marks the fourth consecutive day of protests in Parliament’s monsoon session, with opposition parties demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Bihar voter roll revision, Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack.

As legislative paralysis deepens, questions loom over whether crucial Bills, including those affecting tribal representation and maritime law, will receive due consideration before the session ends on August 21.

--IANS

