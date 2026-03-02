March 02, 2026 10:55 PM हिंदी

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body (File image)

Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) A Christian worker was fatally shot in Pakistan’s Punjab province inside a legislator’s room, a leading minority rights group said on Monday.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), Naveed Masih, a Christian sanitation worker, was found dead on Friday night within the Punjab Assembly premises, igniting "grief, outrage, and an urgent demand for justice".

The rights body said that Naveed was reportedly found fatally shot in a room associated with Member of Provincial Assembly Sabtain Shah.

Citing reports, the VOPM stated that Naveed had been called by a coworker, Ali Haider, and others, to clean the room. Hours later, he was found dead, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the interaction, and what transpired inside the room.

“Some accounts suggest that faith-based tension and jealousy may have played a role. Allegations have even surfaced that blood stains were hastily cleaned, an act that, if true, could point to something darker—a deliberate attempt to conceal the truth,” it noted.

His funeral, the VOPM said, was held with Christian rites and attended by members of the local community, many of whom expressed concerns over the safety of Pakistan’s religious minorities.

“Christians across the country continue to face the invisible weight of discrimination, fear, and inequality. For many, Naveed’s death feels like a cruel reminder of how fragile safety can be for those who serve quietly, unseen, yet faithfully,” it added.

Community and human rights advocates, the rights body said, have condemned the killing of Naveed, calling for transparency and swift accountability.

“Their voices echo a shared sentiment: that justice for Naveed is not simply about one man—it is about the collective fight for equality, dignity, and hope. To let this case fade into silence would be to betray every promise of justice made to those who still believe in the goodness of the law,” it noted.

Last week, the VOPM highlighted a brutal attack on a Christian minority worker, Yousaf Masih, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, stating that religious communities frequently face violence and systematic exploitation across the country.

These latest incidents raise serious concerns over the Pakistani government’s failure to ensure adequate protection for religious minorities amid escalating violence across the country.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II on West Asia crisis

PM Modi speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II on West Asia crisis

Gujarat CM inaugurates new Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stresses value-based, tech-driven education

Gujarat CM inaugurates new Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stresses value-based, tech-driven education

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body (File image)

Christian worker found dead in legislator’s room in Pakistan: Rights body

Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India, Zimbabwe Cricket says working out alternative travel arrangements. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India

Two Bangladeshis killed, seven injured amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Two Bangladeshis killed, seven injured amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Killing of citizens outside US Consulate exposes Pakistan govt's diplomatic inaction: Report

Killing of citizens outside US Consulate exposes Pakistan govt's diplomatic inaction: Report

Coordinating with airlines, regulators to ensure facilitation of affected passengers: Govt

Coordinating with airlines, regulators to ensure facilitation of affected passengers: Govt

Festival fever: Massive demand for PM Modi masks in Muzaffarpur ahead of Holi

Festival fever: Massive demand for PM Modi masks in Muzaffarpur ahead of Holi

Pakistan promoting Chinese arms despite mounting credibility concerns: Report (File image)

Pakistan promoting Chinese arms despite mounting credibility concerns: Report

Apple introduces iPhone 17e with faster performance, new iPad Air featuring M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e with faster performance, new iPad Air featuring M4