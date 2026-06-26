Operation Amistad: Indian Army aid team leaves for earthquake-hit Venezuela

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Indian Army has dispatched a specialised medical contingent to Venezuela to assist in humanitarian relief efforts in response to the devastating earthquake that struck the northern part of the country on Thursday.

"The medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital departed in the afternoon of June 26 from Hindon Air Force Station and is currently en route to Venezuela aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

The aircraft being used are C-17 Globemasters of the Indian Air Force. The aerial distance between India and Venezuela is about 14,300 km. The range of the Globemaster is about 4,400 km. While these aircraft can be refuelled in the air, India doesn't have the refuellers required, and the aircraft will be landing at friendly countries midway for refuelling, sources said.

The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.

The team is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In addition, one of the two aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project. The BHISHM Cube is a state-of-the-art, indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility designed specifically for disaster and humanitarian response.

Comprising compact, self-contained medical modules, it can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, intensive care support and essential medical treatment for up to 200 patients. Equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation and oxygen support systems, the BHISHM Cube significantly enhances India’s capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

"The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis," the spokesperson said.

--IANS

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