Operation Amistad: India sets up field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela

Caracas, June 29 (IANS) The Indian Army contingent deployed in Venezuela under 'Operation Amistad' has established a field hospital, providing urgent medical assistance to those impacted by the devastating earthquake.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Operation Amistad underway in Venezuela. Army Field Hospital giving a caring hand to those impacted by the earthquake."

India launched Operation Amistad to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes on June 24 that have claimed over 1,400 lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

The humanitarian assistance sent by India reached Venezuela on Sunday. While announcing the development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed confidence that the field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country.

"Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Indian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire also detailed the scale of the mission in a post on X, stating that two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela carrying relief materials and medical support.

The Embassy said, “Operation Amistad - Responding to the devastating earthquake that struck northern Venezuela, the two Indian Airforce C17s transited through Abidjan enroute to Venezuela carrying 35 T of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes.”

“The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake,” it added.

The team carried approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by India. In addition, one of the two aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and; Maitri) under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.

“The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis,” the Embassy stated.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez has said that the death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24 has risen to 1,450.

After the two powerful magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, Rodriguez said in the latest government update on the national emergency.

Earlier on Saturday, he said on state television that 3,238 people have been injured and 3,142 families affected by the disaster, Xinhua News Agency reported. Rodriguez offered his condolences to the thousands of victims of the natural disaster. He said tens of thousands of people are still working around the clock to carry out search and rescue operations.

--IANS

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