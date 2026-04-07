Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the opening of High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in India, highlighting that this resident presence will prove invaluable in strengthening bilateral ties.

At the opening ceremony of the High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar reflected that the two nations have shared close and very friendly ties since the establishment of diplomatic relationship in 1983.

"All of you are aware that India has enthusiastically embraced digital opportunities to promote good governance and economic efficiency. We would be glad to share best practices with our partners including St Kitts and Nevis and indeed other members of the Caricom. I'm sure that as the High Commission establishes itself more deeply, this resident presence will prove invaluable in strengthening our ties," the minister said.

"There is much more that we can discover about each other, much more that we need to do to expand the enabling arrangements and framework and much more comfort to be gained through constant interactions. I'm sure that the High Commissioner and his team will do so working with my colleagues in the ministry," he added.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that bilateral engagement between India and St Kitts and Nevis is built on common values of democracy and historic struggle of two nations against colonialism. He noted that these shared experiences have fostered a deep bonding between both nations that has developed as fellow members of the Global South.

"In the years that have passed, the convergence of our views is evident on issues of contemporary relevance, including climate justice, health security and development challenges. As Small Island Developing States (SIDS), St Kitts and Nevis faces particular vulnerabilities to climate change," he stated.

The External Affairs Minister also expressed India's commitment to supporting SIDS in addressing these challenges through capacity building technology transfer and collaboration in renewable energy disaster resilience and sustainable development. He said that India and St Kitts and Nevis have worked closely in global and regional forums to make their voice heard and interests recognised.

"I join Foreign Minister Douglas in recognising the importance of the formal opening of the High Commission today. A resident presence because as he rightly noted it gives us the basis really to focus much more on our bilateral ties. Your presence today Minister Douglas enabled us to explore possibilities and exchange views in that regard. India is already engaged in a project on the processing and packaging of lima beans. We agreed today in our discussions in our meeting earlier this afternoon to conclude a framework on quick impact projects that would deliver for local communities," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

"We also spoke about health challenges and the importance of maintaining medical inventories and emergency supplies nearby for the use of Caricom members. Tourism is the lifeblood of the economy of St Kitts and Nevis. Our discussions touched upon the involvement of Indian businesses in this sense. We also examined the merits of Indian talents and Indian skills being made available more readily especially in the health, tourism and infrastructure sectors," he added.

He stated that India and St Kitts and Nevis continue to support each other in South South cooperation initiatives and also expressed appreciation for St Kitts and Nevis' active participation in the International Solar Alliance. EAM Jaishankar congratulated St Kitts and Nevis on assuming the chairmanship of Caricom in January this year and hailed the ties between India and Caricom countries.

--IANS

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