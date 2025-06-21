Op-Sindoor's message: New India will respond with strength and strategy, says Rajnath

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while interacting with soldiers at Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, said that Operation Sindoor sent a powerful message to terrorists and their patrons that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism, but respond with strength and strategy.

He commended the precision, coordination and courage of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, asserting that India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of this unmatched valour and dedication.

The Defence Minister described Operation Sindoor as not just a military action, but a warning to the terrorists across the border and those who support them that India will no longer tolerate terrorism and give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity is harmed. “Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighbouring country,” he added.

Rajnath Singh defined the life of a soldier as one filled with courage and sacrifice, adding that the nation will forever remain indebted to the services rendered by the Armed Forces in the duty of the motherland.

At the Barakhana organised on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2025, the Defence Minister urged the personnel to keep focusing on physical and mental well-being, underlining the importance of strength and wellness in a soldier’s life. “If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong,” he said.

A cultural programme comprising Khukri Dance, Bhangra, Kalari Pattu and Jhanz Patak was also organised as part of the event. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and other senior Indian Army officials were present on the occasion.

Days ago, Rajnath Singh, addressing the BJP’s three-day training camp in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, reiterated “Jinh mohi mara, te mai maare…” (I struck those who struck me) from the Ramcharitmanas, invoking the spirit behind India’s recent Operation Sindoor.

His message came just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed by Pakistan-backed militants.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India’s measured yet assertive response, targeting nine terror hubs linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Defence Minister Singh described it as a restrained operation guided by justice, not provocation.

