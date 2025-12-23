December 23, 2025 8:55 PM हिंदी

Khelo India Tribal Games: Logo, theme song, mascot launched in Bilaspur; Dr Mandaviya says games will ‘broaden scope for every athlete

Logo, theme song, mascot of first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) launched in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya says games will ‘broaden scope for every athlete. Photo credit: SAI Media

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 23 (IANS) The logo, theme song, and mascot of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) were formally unveiled on Tuesday at the Late B. R. Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The games are scheduled for February 14, 2026.

The launch ceremony was graced by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao as Chief Guests, among other officials from the Union Sports Ministry, State Government, and Sports Authority of India.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, stressed how the games will strengthen the talent base emerging from tribal areas.

“The Khelo India Tribal Games broadens the scope of opportunities for every athlete in the country. Tapping talent from tribal regions is key, and continuously expanding our athlete base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework,” the Minister said.

The KITG 2026 will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federations, and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, with technical standards benchmarked against international competitions.

A key highlight of the ceremony on Tuesday was the unveiling of the official mascot ‘Morveer’, a name deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh’s cultural ethos. Derived from two powerful words — ‘Mor’, meaning mine or our own in Chhattisgarhi, and ‘Veer’, symbolising courage and valour — Morveer represents the spirit, pride, and identity of India’s tribal communities.

The inaugural edition of the games will feature seven competitive sports disciplines — Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Wrestling, Swimming, and Weightlifting. In addition, two demonstration sports will be showcased, highlighting India’s indigenous sporting traditions.

One of the key objectives of the Khelo India Tribal Games is talent identification. Promising athletes identified during the Games will be inducted as Khelo India Athletes, making them eligible for scholarships of ₹5 lakh per year for eight years, including financial support and 360-degree assistance, with the aim to aid long-term athlete development. The Games aim to integrate this vast talent pool into India’s mainstream sports framework.

Chhattisgarh is the first state to host this landmark national event, dedicated exclusively to tribal athletes, which marks a significant milestone in India’s sporting journey aimed at tribal empowerment and grassroots inclusion.

The Khelo India Tribal Games is part of the Khelo India Scheme, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, aimed at promoting mass participation and sporting excellence. Khelo India Games have been declared an ‘Event of National Importance’ in 2020 under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act, 2007.

So far, seven editions of Khelo India Youth Games, 5 editions of Khelo India University Games, 6 editions of Khelo India Winter Games, two editions of Khelo India Para Games, 1st edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, and 1st edition of Khelo India Beach Games have been successfully conducted with the participation of 36 States/UTs.

--IANS

bsk/

