Hrithik Roshan arrives without Saba Azad at cousin’s wedding

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is often seen in the company of his partner Saba Azad, arrived solo at his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding.

On Tuesday, the actor was seen arriving for the wedding, dressed in traditional wear. As soon as he got down from his car, the shutterbugs went berserk.

Hrithik and Saba are among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. They are admired for keeping their relationship understated yet confident. Hrithik has long been one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. Saba is an actor, singer, and theatre artiste, brings an independent, artistic edge, having worked in films, web series, and music with her band Madboy/Mink.

The two made their relationship public in 2022 and have since been spotted together at events, concerts, and family gatherings, drawing attention for their easy chemistry. Unlike typical celebrity couples, they often project a low-key, grounded vibe, choosing authenticity over spectacle. Hrithik has openly appreciated Saba’s creativity and individuality, while Saba is known for her candid, unfiltered public presence. Together, they represent a modern Bollywood partnership, balanced, self-assured, and refreshingly real.

Earlier, Hrithik took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself holding ‘1984’, the modern classic written by George Orwell.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “A part of me wishes I had never read this one! Now that I have seen it , I can never unsee it !! Nobody read this. Please. Just don't. Trust me. Don't”. ‘1984’ is a dystopian novel, and is set in a grim, totalitarian future where the state exercises absolute control over truth, history, and individual thought. The story takes place in Oceania, a superstate ruled by the Party and its omnipresent leader, Big Brother. Citizens are constantly monitored through telescreens, and independent thinking is criminalised as “thoughtcrime”.

The novel follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking Party member who works at the Ministry of Truth, where he alters historical records to match the Party’s shifting narratives. Privately disillusioned, Winston begins to question the regime and seeks personal freedom through forbidden love and rebellion.

Hrithik Roshan arrives without Saba Azad at cousin’s wedding

