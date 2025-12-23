Zaheer Iqbal takes ‘sailing lessons’ as he explores the sea

December 23, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is also the husband of actress Sonakshi Sinha, is exploring the sea. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and video in which he could be seen taking sailing lessons.

In one of the videos, the actor was seen explaining the parts of the boat. He wrote in the caption, “Decided to take Sailing lessons today”.

Earlier, Zaheer and Sonakshi recently hosted director and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at their home for her YouTube channel. Along with making food together, they also had some fun conversation in the presence of both Sonakshi and Zaheer's mothers.

When Farah asked the lovebirds how their parents met for the first time, Sonakshi revealed that they had arranged a party at the actress and friend Huma Qureshi's house, which was like the first unofficial introduction for both sets of parents.

She added that all the parents, including Huma's, ended up having a great time at the get-together. When Farah asked Sonakshi's mom, Poonam Sinha if she came to suspect anything, she revealed that in fact she did. "Sonakshi was sitting on the foot of Zaheer's mother", she revealed.

To this, Farah took a hilarious jibe saying, "No one sits on their own parent's feet".

Zaheer and Sonakshi are among Bollywood’s most discussed couples, known for their warmth and easy camaraderie. Zaheer made his acting debut with ‘Notebook’, and is known for his affable screen presence, while Sonakshi has carved a successful career with strong commercial hits and diverse roles.

The two were long rumoured to be dating before making their relationship public, often sharing playful moments and supportive posts on social media. They are frequently spotted together at events and holidays, they project comfort, friendship, and mutual respect, making their relationship relatable and well-liked among fans.

