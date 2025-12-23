Nagesh Trophy: CAB Rajasthan, CAB Kerala win in league matches

Hubli, Dec 23 (IANS) Rajasthan delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a convincing 10-wicket victory over Himachal in a league match of the 8th Edition of the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, held at the Railway Sports Ground, Hubli on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan opted to field and produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Himachal to 164/8 in 20 overs. Vijay Kumar anchored the innings for Himachal with a brisk 104 runs, while BR Kaushal contributed 22 runs.

Despite the resistance from Vijay Kumar, regular strikes by the Rajasthan bowlers prevented Himachal from building sustained momentum. Rajasthan skipper Lalit Meena (B1) led from the front with the ball, picking up two wickets, well supported by Murari Lal (B2).

In reply, Rajasthan showcased complete batting dominance. Openers Nikhil Maharshi and Rohitash made light work of the chase, remaining unbeaten and guiding the team to victory in just 14.4 overs.

Nikhil Maharshi scored a fluent 65 off 46 balls while Rohitash smashed an aggressive 86 off 47 balls. Their explosive partnership ensured a swift finish without the loss of a wicket.

For his match-winning knock and impactful all-round contribution, Nikhil Maharshi (CAB Rajasthan) was deservedly adjudged the Player of the Match.

Kerala secured an emphatic win

Kerala continued the momentum with a commanding performance, registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Maharashtra in another league match of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Maharashtra opted to bat but were kept under tight control by a disciplined Kerala bowling attack. Maharashtra were bowled out for 109 in 16 overs, with Anil Belsare (B3) top-scoring with 31 runs, while Swapnil Dilip Wagh contributed 28 runs off 22 balls.

Kerala’s bowlers shared the spoils effectively, led by Sayanth K.B. (B1) and Jayakrishnan, who claimed two wickets each, supported well by Sachin (B2) and Snehith (B2).

In reply, Kerala made a mockery of the chase, reaching the target in just 10 overs. Sayanth K.B. (B1) played a fluent knock of 48 runs, while Snehith (B2) remained unbeaten on 31, steering the innings with confidence. Captain Arjun P. (B3) stayed not out to seal the victory, as Kerala lost only one wicket in the run chase.

For his impactful all-round performance, Sayanth K.B. (B1) was adjudged the Player of the Match.

